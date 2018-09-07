Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REFINING BUSINESS: International industry delegates will tour Queensland Alumina Limited next week as part of a five-day alumina conference held in Gladstone.
REFINING BUSINESS: International industry delegates will tour Queensland Alumina Limited next week as part of a five-day alumina conference held in Gladstone. Aerial Media Gladstone
Business

Hundreds of industry heavy-weights to descend on Gladstone

Tegan Annett
by
7th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

HUNDREDS of international alumina industry heavyweights will arrive in Gladstone from Saturday for a five-day conference held in a regional town for the first time in 15 years.

The 300 industry delegates attending Alumina2018 have already provided a boost to Gladstone businesses, with many CBD hotels fully booked next week.

Organised by the Alumina Quality Workshop, the conference features speakers from around the world, including some from the CSIRO and Hungary and Quebec universities, to discuss the latest technology within the industry.

This year it will also feature speakers from Queensland Alumina LImited and Rio Tinto Yarwun.

Oaks Grand Gladstone hotel manager Michael Cahill said conference attendees were staying from Sunday until Friday.

Mr Cahill said the benefits would trickle down to the CBD eateries and businesses throughout the week.

"We're very pleased that there will be a knock-on effect from have this amount of people in Gladstone," he said.

He said the hotel was trading stronger this year than 2017, due to more consistent visits by corporate customers.

"We have healthy occupancy ... because industry is going well in Gladstone, we're going well too," Mr Cahill said.

This year's event is the 30th anniversary of the conference, with the first one held in Gladstone.

The conference will end on Friday with attendees touring QAL and Rio Tinto Yarwun.

Related Items

alumina gladstone business gladstone industry rio tinto
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    New 344-home resort unveiled for Bargara

    premium_icon New 344-home resort unveiled for Bargara

    News AN OCEAN-front, world-class Bargara resort development, with more than 340 homes, has been submitted to the Bundaberg Regional Council.

    Popular cafe confirms it will open for Friday night pizzas

    premium_icon Popular cafe confirms it will open for Friday night pizzas

    Business Popular Bundy region cafe says the venue will be open over weekend

    HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping and how to stay safe

    HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping and how to stay safe

    Environment Spring has sprung and the magpies are out in force

    BLOCK BATTLE: Controversial lot becomes hoon turf, dump

    premium_icon BLOCK BATTLE: Controversial lot becomes hoon turf, dump

    News Controversial development site under attack once more

    Local Partners