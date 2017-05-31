Why Moore Park residents want to leave Flynn for Hinkler

MEMBER for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has been slammed by Moore Park Beach residents, who want out of his electorate.

Nine submissions from Moore Park Beach residents have been made to the Australian Electoral Commission, pleading that the region be aligned with Hinkler instead of Flynn.

The submissions are part of the seven-yearly redistribution of federal electorates.

Despite the backlash, voting results from the 4670 postcode, which includes Moore Park Beach, Avondale and Oakwood, show Mr O'Dowd had the majority at every polling booth.

The Gladstone-based politician nabbed 1813 votes at the seven polling booths.

That figure is just one tick off the 1814 votes that Mr O'Dowd won the election with over Labor's Zac Beers.

Mr O'Dowd said it would be a "juggling act” if he was to lose Moore Park Beach, because it was likely he would lose South Kolan, Oakwood and Avondale too.

Most of the submissions from Moore Park Beach residents claim Mr O'Dowd is not representing their region because they are 200km away.

"To say I've been there once in three years is totally wrong; I've been there three or four times in the past 12 months,” he said.

Mr O'Dowd said had he secured $400,000 for Moore Park Beach Surf lifesavers and $20,000 to upgrade the region's war memorial.

To cover his electorate, which is twice the size of Tasmania, Mr O'Dowd drives up to 70,000km a year.

Moore Park Beach resident Graham Hall said all his region's educational, commercial and medical needs were met in Bundaberg.

"In the last redistribution I was shocked to find we had moved from Hinkler to Flynn ... with which we have absolutely no connection,” he said.

"We are virtually disenfranchised.”