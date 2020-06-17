Why missing song didn’t bother Gawn

Max Gawn of the Demons marks on the lead. Picture: Michael Klein

Melbourne captain Max Gawn says missing the team song was the least of his worries after the Demons scraped home against Carlton.

After almost blowing a 42-point lead against the Blues, the Dees belted out the song in the rooms without four players, including recruits Ed Langdon and Adam Tomlinson and new captain Gawn, who was still giving an interview on the boundary line.

They sang it a second time with the full team, but the move was slammed by AFL greats including Nick Riewoldt, who said it showed "a complete lack of awareness".

Gawn, who secured his first win as captain, addressed the issue on Monday night.

"I think it's a storm in a teacup personally," he said on Fox Footy's AFL360.

"I think togetherness is a massive part of football clubs, I just don't think that was a sign of un-togetherness."

Gawn said he had bigger issues on his mind.

"The talking point is our fade-out in the last quarter," he said.

"That's what you judge our leadership and maturity on. You don't judge it on (18) blokes standing 1.5m apart (singing the song) forgetting three blokes were still running down the race. It's a genuine non-issue."

And he cheekily pointed the finger at former Giant Tomlinson for contributing to the blunder.

"I actually yelled out to Adam Tomlinson when I was doing the (interview) but he didn't tell anyone else, he just waited for me there by himself, so I actually think the person we should be having a go at is him."

RIEWOLDT REVEALS CHEEKY PENDLEBURY SLEDGE

Richmond star Jack Riewoldt has revealed what Magpie captain Scott Pendlebury said to him after he fluffed an easy shot at goal on Thursday night.

Riewoldt had a set shot from about 40m out in the last quarter but the kick dropped short, where it was marked uncontested by a Collingwood defender in the goalsquare.

"I was so focused on dropping the ball, which I got right, I just forgot to kick it," he said on AFL360.

"I've been getting some really great feedback on Instagram and Twitter, mainly from people who had multi-bets on me."

Pendlebury was standing the mark and didn't miss the chance for a dig at the 31-year-old dual premiership forward.

"Pendles ribbed me straight away, he said. 'Those hips are gone, you're getting a bit old'.

"It was disappointing to not kick the goal. It was a pretty weird night."

Jack Riewoldt and Jeremy Howe after Thursday night’s draw.

