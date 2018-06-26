Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wide Bay AFL - Bay Power v Maryborough Bears. Bear's Jarrod Stoddart looking for a player to kick to.
Wide Bay AFL - Bay Power v Maryborough Bears. Bear's Jarrod Stoddart looking for a player to kick to. Alistair Brightman
AFL

Why Maryborough forfeited its game against the Bulldogs

Matthew McInerney
by
24th Jun 2018 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: AFL Wide Bay officials hope Maryborough Bears' 12th round forfeit will be a one-off as the competition newcomers struggle towards the end of the season.

So many players were unavailable through other sports commitments, work and injury the Bears were forced to forfeit both reserve and senior grades.

AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stothard said there were simply not enough players to field teams.

It's been a tough year for the Bears, but the club has won numerous supporters in its first season of senior footy.

The Bears have conceded 2598 points in 11 games, 236.18 per game, and scored a total of 224 (20.36 per game).

Maryborough's sole Aussie rules club has not given up, as the two-time reserve grade premiers aim to become a mainstay in the top grade for years to come.

afl wide bay aussie rules fcsport maryborough afl maryborough bears
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Date announced for ex-HMAS Tobruk scuttling

    premium_icon UPDATE: Date announced for ex-HMAS Tobruk scuttling

    News FORMER navy ship eX-HMAS Tobruk is one step closer to reaching its final resting place with a scuttling date announced.

    Shovel attack leaves man unconscious

    Shovel attack leaves man unconscious

    News Police respond to assault

    Council in cash splash for water park

    premium_icon Council in cash splash for water park

    News Bundaberg's newest water park is just around the corner

    Special ceremony for fallen Bundaberg soldier

    Special ceremony for fallen Bundaberg soldier

    News Family members gather in Canberra for final farewell

    Local Partners