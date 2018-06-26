Why Maryborough forfeited its game against the Bulldogs

Wide Bay AFL - Bay Power v Maryborough Bears. Bear's Jarrod Stoddart looking for a player to kick to.

Wide Bay AFL - Bay Power v Maryborough Bears. Bear's Jarrod Stoddart looking for a player to kick to. Alistair Brightman

AUSSIE RULES: AFL Wide Bay officials hope Maryborough Bears' 12th round forfeit will be a one-off as the competition newcomers struggle towards the end of the season.

So many players were unavailable through other sports commitments, work and injury the Bears were forced to forfeit both reserve and senior grades.

AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stothard said there were simply not enough players to field teams.

It's been a tough year for the Bears, but the club has won numerous supporters in its first season of senior footy.

The Bears have conceded 2598 points in 11 games, 236.18 per game, and scored a total of 224 (20.36 per game).

Maryborough's sole Aussie rules club has not given up, as the two-time reserve grade premiers aim to become a mainstay in the top grade for years to come.