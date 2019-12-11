Why loggerheads are hitting the beach at Burnett Heads

LOGGERHEAD turtles are hitting the beach at Burnett Heads after the completion of a sand nourishment project in the area.

The Sea Turtle Alliance, Gladstone Ports Corporation, Bundaberg Regional Council and Department of Environment and Science worked collaboratively to implement the successful project, which has seen 50 cubic meters of sand relocated to Oaks Beach.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said Oaks Beach received the second highest number of loggerhead nesting turtles in the Bundaberg region after Mon Repos.

"Following the work, which has involved restoration of sand dunes and native vegetation, we have already seen turtles coming to nest on the beach, which is wonderful," she said.

Sea Turtle Alliance member Carly Sugars said several years ago a portion of the beach was subject to erosion which caused a depression behind the frontal dune, reducing the turtle nest hatching success.

"GPC provided the sand used to fill the depression in the dunes as well as the necessary earthmoving machinery," she said.

GPC Port of Bundaberg manager Jason Pascoe said GPC was proud to have supported the project and see such a positive outcome.