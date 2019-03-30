Why locals back Labor's calls for wage increase

LABOR leader Bill Shorten may be pushing for an increased "living wage”, but not everyone is a fan.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan yesterday said such a policy, if implemented, would hurt struggling small businesses in the region.

Earlier this week, Mr Shorten announced a living wage policy, which would benefit 1.2million Australians.

Under the first stage of the plan, the Fair Work Commission would take advice from businesses, unions and the community to determine what a living wage should be.

It would also consider Australia's social wage - the amount of tax people pay, and any family tax benefits or other transfers they receive.

TIME FOR SUPPORT: Sharon Fagg says it's getting harder to cope with rising living costs these days. Mike Knott BUN290318VOX2

"A living wage should make sure people earn enough to make ends meet, and be informed by what it costs to live in Australia today - to pay for housing, for food, for utilities, to pay for a basic phone and data plan,” Mr Shorten said.

The ACTU says it should be 60 per cent of the median Australian wage, which equates to $756 a week.

But Mr Morgan said it would just be more red tape.

"This policy would create significant challenges for small business, who already struggle with the cost of labour and associated red tape to comply with current fair work policies,” Mr Morgan said.

"If such a policy was introduced, this could adversely affect pricing meaning higher prices for consumers.”

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt also attacked the idea. Mr Pitt said Labor should make it clear how the result would be achieved.

"The Labor party should say how this will be achieved...such a massive wage increase will mean job losses,” he said.

Jeff Clayton. Mike Knott BUN290318VOX3

"We are doing the exact opposite, we are changing the tax rates, we are providing more money in people's pockets right now without the huge effect it will have on businesses.”

According to figures released by the Australian Taxation Office's this week, Bundaberg's average wage sits at just over $46,000.

But locals believe it should be more.

Sharon Fagg said with the risings costs, she was forced to live week to week.

"The average price of rent is $330 or more,” she said.

"But the cost of living all together is getting higher, electricity has gone up from $400 to $800 in the last few years.

"I think the government's wages need a bit of a price card on them.”

Jeff Clayton agreed saying he struggles to make ends meet. "I can't afford my rego and electricity, I struggle to eat decent sometimes,” he said.

"They should make it fair for everyone.”

Ben Sneddon said he believed the average wage should be at least $50,000 for people to live comfortably.

Labor's Hinkler candidate Richard Pascoe said getting wages moving was vital for the Bundaberg economy so families could afford today's cost of living.

"Boosting wages is good for workers and good for the economy. Consumer spending makes up 60 per cent of the Australian economy. Stagnant wages have held back spending and put a handbrake on economic growth,” he said.

"When low-paid workers get a pay rise, they spend it in the local shops and help small businesses. It's good for everyone.”