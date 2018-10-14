Why locals are excited for Burnett Heads's future

Playing for the crowds at the Burnett Heads Street Party is Chris Dingley.

LOCALS and visitors alike came together at the weekend for a party to celebrate $6.6 million worth of upgrades to the seaside town of Burnett Heads.

The main street, Zunker St, had its facelift co-funded by the State Government's Building our Regions program.

Divisional councillor Scott Rowleson said it was a great day.

"It was pleasing to see so many locals and visitors come to Burnett Heads on Saturday to celebrate the streetscape upgrade," he said.

"It was also pleasing to see the shops brimming with people again, they certainly did themselves proud.

"The 10 months of construction has been worth the wait as Burnett Heads now has a main street to be excited about.

"Besides the great local shops, the free wi-fi or the electronic billboards, or even the electric car charging station might entice some more people to visit. "What you see on the ground is the result of community consultation for almost six years."

Mr Rowleson said the seaside town was on the way up.

"Recent real estate industry figures have shown that the Burnett Heads community is quite sought after, showing an upward trend in enquires and sales," he said.

"So the timing for the street upgrade is perfect.

"This type of interest and growth is something that we at council have been working on for some time and shouldn't lose focus on.

"I am told on a daily by residents that they want their council to aim high and move away from mediocrity."

Mr Rowleson said he expected good things to follow.

"The community of Burnett Heads should be proud of what has been achieved and look forward to the vibrant future that now awaits," he said.

Burnett Heads Progress and Sports Association president Chris McLoughlin said he was excited for the town's future.

"The Burnett Heads Progress and Sports Association welcomes the new town centre which breathes life into our community and local businesses," he said.

"The project has acknowledged and incorporated our local history with its marine and seaside theme, while also giving our town centre a facelift and providing for the future through modern infrastructure.

"The town centre is the result of genuine consultation and collaboration between government and the local community through forums hosted by the BHPSA and other local groups."

Mr McLoughlin praised the council for its role in the works.

"It's a great credit to Bundaberg Regional Council that they worked with the community to ensure our vision for the future of our town was included in this project," he said.

"We particularly wish to acknowledge former councillor Danny Rowleson who first pushed for a facelift of our town centre and to the current councillor Scott Rowleson who championed our community's wishes to ensure its vision came true."

Improvements to the main street include free wi-fi, landscaping, public art, footpath widening, new parking, better disabled parking and CCTV cameras.