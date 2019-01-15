Why locals are defending the man buying up baby formula

FULL: Tins of baby formula in the back of a silver car at a Bundaberg shopping centre.

DESPITE condemnation from parents and the general public, Bundaberg locals have come out in support of the man seen buying up baby formula around town.

Baby formula buying has become a de facto black market, with buyers purchasing tins of the product to sell overseas at a massive profit.

Some tins are selling online for as much as $300 to Chinese buyers hungry for Australia's clean baby food.

One man, who has been spotted in recent weeks, has been seen filling his car with dozens of tins of formula from Hinkler Central, Stockland, the CBD and Bargara shops.

The NewsMail reported on local mothers who said they were finding it nearly impossible to purchase enough formula due to the practice of on-selling.

But numerous locals have slammed those objecting to the man's mass-purchasing, saying if they'd thought of it, they'd be doing it too.

Facebooker Emily D'Strange said those against the man were simply "haters".

"...If I had a buyer that would buy a tin for $300 I would be there doing the same thing and so would everybody else if they had the chance," she said.

"Wake up and stop being a hater and if you really think about it, at the end of the day, it's going to a child's belly instead of having the risk of glass and whatever else that's in it."

Stanislav Karmychkin came down even harder on parents.

"Those poor poor non-existent starving children with parents that can't think a day in advance, so run to the store once they already have nothing to feed the kid, then are shocked when the stock is out for the day," he said.

Dax Smith looked at the other side of the debate - Chinese children in need of quality formula.

"(There's) no compassion for children in other parts of the world without access to safe food due to some heartless people contaminating their supplies," he said.

Gary Wyatt slammed the NewsMail for its coverage, saying coverage of sightings of the man buying up big were a non-event.

Wendy Klein also came to his defence.

"How is this illegal? He's buying supplies from a store and on-selling them. Isn't that what all retailers do?" she asked.

"They buy their supplies then sell them for a higher price to make money. I have yet to walk through a supermarket in Bundaberg and see no baby formula on the shelves."

One Facebooker said the onus was on parents to buy online to if they couldn't find it in shops while another said he'd sold formula to friends in China but never got $300 for it.