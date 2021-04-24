Why local MPs are concerned about mining development licence

Both Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and Bundaberg MP Tom Smith have oppossed Fox Resources’ MDL3040 application.​

Both Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and Bundaberg MP Tom Smith have oppossed Fox Resources’ MDL3040 application.​

The fight against a proposed mining development license north of Bundaberg is ramping up with Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and Bundaberg MP Tom Smith asking Resources Minister Scott Stewart to heed the concerns of the community.

If approved, MDL 3040 would allow Western Australia company and applicant Fox Resources to carry out works and exploration activities in the region, that may include seismic surveys and drilling.

The full version of this story by NewsMail reporter Geordi Offord can be viewed on The Courier-Mail.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL VERSION

If you haven't done so already, here's how to activate your complimentary Courier-Mail subscription for great rewards.

Activating now will make the reader experience easier when our site moves on to The Courier-Mail as a separate index page next week.

All your news in one place with one login.

To activate your complimentary access to the Courier-Mail follow the steps below:

Click here and follow the prompts:

Go to My Profile and log in

Go to My Rewards

Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.