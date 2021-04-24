Menu
Both Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and Bundaberg MP Tom Smith have oppossed Fox Resources’ MDL3040 application.​
News

Why local MPs are concerned about mining development licence

Geordi Offord
24th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
The fight against a proposed mining development license north of Bundaberg is ramping up with Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and Bundaberg MP Tom Smith asking Resources Minister Scott Stewart to heed the concerns of the community.

If approved, MDL 3040 would allow Western Australia company and applicant Fox Resources to carry out works and exploration activities in the region, that may include seismic surveys and drilling.

