Dr Mays Island is now closed to protect nesting and migratory shorebirds until 30 April.
Why local island is closed until next year

Mikayla Haupt
mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
4th Sep 2020 11:30 AM
IN a move to protect nesting and migratory shorebird, Dr Mays Island is now closed until April 30.

The annual closure protects rare shorebirds visiting from Siberia and Alaska.

Signs around Elliott Heads remind residents and visitors of the closure.

Bundaberg Regional Council’s environment portfolio spokesman Cr Wayne Honor said 42 species of migratory shorebird visit our shores from September through to April to roost and feed.

“These birds fly extraordinary distances between their breeding grounds in northern China, Siberia and Alaska to our shores along routes called flyways,” he said.

“The birds often arrive on our shores in poor condition and are extremely vulnerable to disturbance and predation.

“They must eat up to one-third of their body weight every day to fuel their active lifestyle, as well as build up fat reserves for their long return migration northwards.”

Cr Honor said it was critical they remain undisturbed to build energy reserves for their return flight.

