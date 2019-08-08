Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Why knife came before gun in terrifying drive-by shooting

Shayla Bulloch
8th Aug 2019 11:07 AM | Updated: 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have revealed what occurred in the dramatic lead-up to a terrifying drive-by shooting at Nambour where a teenager allegedly pulled a knife on a couple before returning with a gun.

The 16-year-old boy, known to the occupants at the Webster Rd home, allegedly threatened the residents with a knife twice on Monday afternoon before returning about 11pm and firing a gunshot into their home from a car before fleeing.

Police allege the boy demanded the residents, a 27-year-old woman and 25-year-old man, give him their car keys in the first incident about 2pm.

He left, and allegedly returned about 5.30pm armed with a knife and made further threats while attempting to force his way into their home.

In the battle to get inside, the boy was bitten by the occupants' dog and ran off.

On his third visit, the armed boy allegedly fired a gunshot through the home, shattering a shower screen inside.

When officers arrived they found a small calibre projectile had shot through the front wall, into the loungeroom and through another wall into the bathroom.

The occupants weren't injured at the time, but a child was reported to be inside.

Police tracked down the alleged offender at Bli Bli yesterday and charged him with two counts of enter dwelling with intent and one count each of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

Investigations are continuing.

breaking news editors picks nambour shooting sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Federal police investigate possible fake $50 notes in Bundy

    premium_icon Federal police investigate possible fake $50 notes in Bundy

    News FEDERAL police are investigating a possible case of counterfeit note usage at a popular Burnett Heads hotel.

    School principal 'jeered' in push favouring palliative care

    premium_icon School principal 'jeered' in push favouring palliative care

    Health Educator criticised in voluntary euthanasia inquiry

    RUNNING DRY: Desperate measures to secure Miriam Vale water

    premium_icon RUNNING DRY: Desperate measures to secure Miriam Vale water

    Council News Water restrictions in place for first time in more than a decade.

    Bundy's Dying with Dignity group launches online petition

    premium_icon Bundy's Dying with Dignity group launches online petition

    Politics Concerns government is not moving quickly enough