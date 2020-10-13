Why jobs aren’t a simple topic, and 10 you can apply for now

JOBS. They're not as simple a topic as you'd think.

Data from the Bundaberg region has crunched the numbers on job availability and the most sought-after industries.

From Agnes Water in the north, to Isis in the south, there are 124 available jobs in the region with the most prominent industries being healthcare, nursing and hairdressing.

But Impact recruitment Adviser David Maxey-Fisher says several subtle nuances are often ignored when it comes to discussions around employment figures.

"When governments talk and journalists talk they just talk about jobs as if it's a given," he said.

Mr Maxey-Fisher said job numbers were often deceptive as many roles would be filled by staff transfers and some were just 17 or so hours a week - not enough to support a family.

Then there's the issue of training. You can't simply take an unemployed person and place them in any role without training.

"Just because there's a vacancy, doesn't mean an employer won't want still want good staff," Mr Maxey-Fisher said.

"They need to have a certain level of skill and a certain level of suitability."

In a further blow to jobseekers, News Corp Australia's Jobs 360 campaign recently revealed three quarters of the nation's 2.3 million small business owners won't be hiring any time soon.

Small business owners are afraid to hire staff amid COVID-19 uncertainty, confusing industry awards and unfair dismissal rules that many view are stacked against them.

Mr Maxey-Fisher said one of the biggest and most harmful stigmas was that of Australians being lazy and not wanting to work, when in reality, there were often many obstacles in their way.

"Australians do want to work," he said.

"They've got families to look after."

Mr Maxey-Fisher said there was often a misunderstanding around locals not taking up farm work, which had become increasingly available due to a shortage of backpacker labour.

"People say Australians are too lazy," he said.

"It's actually a lot more complicated than that.

"If you're a 17-year-old boy with no car, how are you going to go to Childers and work for three hours, then drive to Gin Gin?"

Then there's the issue of experience.

Top pickers could earn well, Mr Maxey-Fisher said, and farming was a good option for putting money in your pocket, but if you'd never done it before it could be hard to earn a high wage.

Jobseekers were likely to fall into a slump and more likely to stay there the longer it lasted.

"One of the most common things with people who are unemployed is you start to lose a purpose," Mr Maxey-Fisher said.

"It's about making sure you don't fall into that slump."

Mr Maxey-Fisher said some industries in Bundaberg had better guaranteed employment outcomes than others.

Courses at Impact in aged care, home and community care, disability care and hospitality were highly conducive to employment.

Another is childcare, offered by Tafe.

And while these areas offer good prospects, Mr Maxey-Fisher said it was also important people had the right vocations to make their career last.

Welders, boiler makers and agricultural workers are all in high demand in the region, while cooks are always needed.

"If you're a chef or a cook there's always a vacancy," Mr Maxey-Fisher said.

"Every good eatery is always asking for a good cook."

Bundaberg, according to Mr Maxey-Fisher, is in a unique situation.

While the past three to four months has seen an increase in employment, "Bundaberg has a job market that doesn't necessarily mirror what's going on in the rest of Australia".

Primarily, the region has faced significant unemployment for many years, while the rest of the nation is just starting to fall to a similar level.

10 jobs you can apply for today

Admin assistant

PBL Services is seeking a full-time admin assistant who can answer phones, carry out data entry and document scanning.

For a full list of requirements, go here.

Admin assistant

Greensill Farming Group is seeking an admin assistant to manage correspondence and manage files.

Excellent time management and organisational skills are needed.

For a full list of requirements, go here.

Sales assistant

If you've got a flair for fashion, Strandbags is on the lookout.

Must have past retail experience and a "can-do" attitude.

For a full list of requirements, go here.

Customer service consultant

MedicalDirector is seeking a customer service consultant with a superb level of customer service skills and an ability to be an internal customer advocate.

For a full list of requirements, go here.

Labourer jobs

Civil construction labourers are needed for a Childers roadworks project.

Construction experience is necessary.

For a full list of requirements, go here.

Catering assistant

Casual and part-time catering assistants are needed to carry out some physically demanding tasks.

Must be able to adhere to good timing and be flexible.

For a full list of requirements, go here.

Farm hand

Bundaberg Sugar is seeking a farm hand.

Key duties include weed control, irrigation, chemical application and tractor operation.

For a full list of requirements, go here.

Junior car wash attendant

Applicants must have a drivers licence and their own vehicle to get to work and be able to start at 5am, as well as being physically fit.

For a full list of requirements, go here.

Office administrator

MVO Services is looking for a candidate with good organisational skills, attention to detail and time management.

Full systems training will be provided.

For a full list of requirements, go here.

Rental sales officer

Budget Car and Truck Rental is looking for a sales officer to carry out marketing and selling products and services.

For a full list of requirements, go here.