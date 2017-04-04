Why it's good to be young

MAKING WAVES: Bundaberg Regional Council is rolling into its 2017 Youth Month program in a splash of colour with a skate competition over the weekend and colour run events and the bi-annual Youth Summit to come.

YOUNG people emerged with the sunshine on Saturday to mark the start of Bundaberg Regional Council's 2017 Youth Month program.

Internationally renowned BMX rider Jack Fahey returned to the region to host the #4670 Jam event at the Bundaberg Skate Park.

Sport and Recreation spokesman David Batt said the event had a massive turn out.

"It was great to see around 300 people turn out to enjoy the event under sunny skies with skate, BMX and scooter demonstrations from the professionals, along with DJ entertainment and a competition where residents were able to test their skills and pick up some tips from one of our region's most successful riders,” Councillor Batt said.

The fun will continue this month with Childers Colour Chaos fun run and free movie screening on Wednesday, April 5. A Youth Summit will be held on April 27 and the Bargara Neon Run on April 29.

To register for the Bargara Neon Run, residents must complete an entry form, available at bundaberg.qld.gov.au or from Council's Service Centres.

Stay up-to-date on the Youth Month website: http://bit.ly/1M6cGAF