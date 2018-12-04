Reforms target appeal merry-go-round

Justice Ian Callinan is expected to deliver his review as early as today.

Justice Ian Callinan is expected to deliver his review as early as today.

THE Morrison Government will make it harder for failed asylum seekers and foreign nationals to appeal to stay in Australia under tough new plans aimed at limiting the legal merry-go-round.

Former High Court Justice Ian Callinan is expected as early as today to recommend sweeping reforms to the clogged Administrative Appeals Tribunal, which hears appeals from asylum seekers and foreign nationals who have been refused visas by ministers or government departments.

It comes as the Government also separately considers whether those denied a student, partner or working visa should be kicked out of the country and given the right to appeal while overseas.

Former High Court Justice Ian Callinan. File picture

The Callinan statutory review, required by law, will be handed to Attorney-General Christian Porter this week, but is unlikely to be released publicly before the end of the year.

It is likely to spark a significant overhaul to the taxpayer-funded judicial merry-go-round that delays deportation.

It is believed the review has found the AAT is a bloated bureaucracy, bogged down by an increase in refugee ­advocates gaming the ­system.

It is expected that Mr Callinan will make several key recommendations, including restricting the introduction of late evidence to the AAT, especially when that evidence was available when the minister or department was making a decision.

In the AAT, unlike other legal jurisdictions, there is an ability to bring a lot of new evidence late to proceedings. It means applicants are holding back evidence when their case is before the department or minister because if they bring in new evidence later, they can appeal and stay in Australia longer.

There is a belief applicants are being coached by legal advocates to delay submitting evidence.

It is thought reforms would significantly reduce the number of applicants who would be able to appeal to the AAT.

There are thousands of asylum seekers left in Australia who were granted protection visas under the former Rudd and Gillard governments. If a minister or department finds they are no longer owed ­protection and should return home, the first avenue of appeal is to the AAT.

If the asylum seeker is knocked back by the AAT, they can appeal to the Federal Court. They can keep appealing until they reach the High Court, which can take years.

Attorney-General Christian Porter will receive the review this week but it may not be revealed publicly this year. Picture: Gary Ramage

By then, their circumstances may be changed, such as having children and more entrenched roots in the community, which they use in their case to stay in Australia.

In other circumstances, those seeking student, partner or working visas who refuse to go home, are also turning to the AAT.

The 2017-18 AAT annual report lays bare the growing problem. "While lodgements in the Social Services and Child Support Division were lower than the record levels experienced in 2016-17, the trend of increasing lodgements in the Migration and Refugee Division continued with 43 per cent more applications than last year," it said.

"The total number of applications we have on hand has grown to exceed 53,000 at June 30, 2018. Approximately four-fifths of this pending caseload are applications in the Migration and Refugee Division.

"The major challenge for the AAT in 2018-19 and future years will be addressing the large and growing backlog of cases, particularly in the Migration and Refugee Division."

It is also expected the Callinan review will recommend a representative from the Home Affairs Department be allowed to be present at AAT hearings to clarify why decisions have been made. A recalibration of staff is also expected, given the high number of decision-makers to support staff.