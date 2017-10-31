Why it was so important to save this dog's life

MUCH LOVED: Nova is a companion dog for Carroline Cantrill's 17-year-old son, who has Down syndrome.

MUCH LOVED: Nova is a companion dog for Carroline Cantrill's 17-year-old son, who has Down syndrome. Carroline Cantrill

A MOORE Park Beach mother is counting her, and her son's dog's, lucky stars after being bitten by a brown snake.

Carroline Cantrill told the NewsMail that, about lunchtime on Monday, she noticed Nova was making a lot of noise in the backyard.

"I thought she was just playing, getting in and out of her shell pool," Ms Cantrill said.

"I opened the front screen door to go outside and immediately saw the dead snake at my feet.

"Nova was panting heavily and not looking at all well, laying on her side and she had defecated."

Nova isn't a normal staffordshire bull terrier, she is a companion dog for Ms Cantrill's 17-year-old son, Tel, who has Down syndrome.

With this in mind, knowing the heartbreak the loss of her son's four-legged friend would cause she put the call out of social media.

"A local responded almost immediately and I called Stephen Chapman, our local vet," she said.

"He responded very quickly, even though he was in the middle of moving house at the time.

"When Steve arrived Nova had regained her feet but was disoriented and wobbly but over her initial shock reaction to the venom."

Ms Cantrill said the vet checked Nova thoroughly and confirmed the snake was a young brown snake.

An RSPCA spokesperson said in the warmer summer months, snakes became much more active.

"Pet owners need to be careful and safeguard their pets from snake bites, plus look out for the warning signs should an animal be bitten," they said.

Signs of snake bite include: sudden weakness followed by collapse, shaking or twitching of the muscles, difficulty blinking, vomiting, loss of bladder and bowel control, dilated pupils, paralysis and blood in urine.

If you think your pet has been bitten by a snake you should keep them calm and quiet and take them to a vet immediately.

The chances of recovery are much greater if the animal is treated early, with some pets making a recovery within 48 hours.

Yesterday, treatment complete, Nova was looking much better and her owners were thankful for the fast response from the mobile vet.