Why Ipswich aces like Ash can reach the top

In 2010 as a youngster, Ipswich tennis player Ash Barty was beating women at major tournaments on the clay courts at One Mile. Now she's a French Open winner. Rob Williams

GROWING up in Ipswich, Ash Barty could only dream of one day winning a French Open.

But from an early age, Ash quickly showed she had the makings of an international tennis star.

Anyone who watched Ash play as a 12-year-old against women in Ipswich Pro tournaments, quickly recognised how good she was.

The Springfield youngster had all the strokes and the right temperament to be a winner.

Her latest French Open triumph didn't come easy. She took a break from the game and pursued cricket for a season, such were the demands of playing at such a high level at an early age.

However, the 2011 Junior Girls Wimbledon champion was always destined to return with a racquet in hand, rising up the world rankings. She's already had a remarkable work ethic.

Ash has enjoyed plenty of support over the years, playing around the world and at Ipswich's major clay court tennis centre at Leichhardt.

Always modest, Ash is no doubt quietly reflecting on that as she prepares for the next chapter in her phenomenal tennis career.

She is also proud of her Indigenous heritage.

Ash has already received the Keys to the City in recognition of her successes. But she's surely destined to be rewarded with more accolades and major titles in the future.

