Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAIRY FARMER: Brenen Ballon's daughters Josephine, Brooke, Lucy and Emily love his new look, which all started with his desire to help mental health awareness for farmers.
HAIRY FARMER: Brenen Ballon's daughters Josephine, Brooke, Lucy and Emily love his new look, which all started with his desire to help mental health awareness for farmers.
Rural

'Why I won’t cut my hair ‘til it rains'

Meg Gannon
31st Oct 2019 6:30 PM | Updated: 1st Nov 2019 4:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN dairy farmer Brenden Ballon looks out at his picturesque Maclagan property, just one thought arises: "It'd be more beautiful if it were green."

Mr Ballon is one of many farmers in the region slogging through the insufferable drought, and he knows first-hand the mental and financial toll it can take waiting for the rain to arrive.

"We usually grow 99 per cent of our own feed and now we're buying in 99 per cent of it so it's done a complete swap," he said.

"It's made it a bit painful but we're still plodding along. We haven't harvested the winter crop in three years."

With a desire to raise mental health awareness and to keep his own "sanity", Mr Ballon has made the choice to grow his hair until the region receives 50mm of rain within a seven day period, in collaboration with mental health charity Are You Bogged Mate.

Mr Ballon will be donating $1 per day to the charity until the Darling Downs reaches 50mm of rain.

"It's just to raise awareness of Are You Bogged Mate as an organisation, and just to let farmers know, or anyone in a rural area, that they can talk," he said.

"If you shut yourself up that's when problems start."

Having grown his hair last year as well, Mr Ballon was also inspired by Scott Loughnan in Muckadilla, who isn't shaving his face until Muckadilla receives 25mm of rain.

While the farmer admits having hair that has grown well past his nose has its challenges, Mr Ballon's four daughters love their dad's new look and especially take a lot of joy out of braiding it back for him.

"It's a pain in the a** welding or doing anything with a helmet," he said.

"It's getting pretty Steve Irwin-y."

To help Mr Ballon along on his journey, you can donate to his GoFundMe, with all proceeds going to Are You Bogged Mate.

Mr Ballon's mission can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-hairy-farmer-challenge.

drought editors picks farming mental health rain

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        National champion proves knock-out for college

        premium_icon National champion proves knock-out for college

        Boxing BUNDABERG'S Aaliyah Watson admits she is a little bit embarrassed by the extra attention she is getting after winning a national title.

        • 1st Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Ruling 'confuses' backpacker tax issue

        premium_icon Ruling 'confuses' backpacker tax issue

        News Tax labelled a 'disguised form of discrimination'

        • 1st Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Prep upgrade unveiled at booming Bundy primary school

        premium_icon Prep upgrade unveiled at booming Bundy primary school

        News A Bundaberg school has almost doubled in size in seven years, making an expansion...

        • 1st Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        The councils copping the most complaints

        premium_icon The councils copping the most complaints

        Council News Watchdog’s warning amid flood of local council complaints

        • 1st Nov 2019 5:04 AM