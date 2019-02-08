Around the world with four pairs of knickers

We were restless and unsettled, wondering what to do next … What better challenge than roaming the globe with nothing more than we could carry?

LAST year I travelled the world with four pairs of underpants.

That wasn't all, of course. I also had a 75 litre bag on wheels and an extra large husband on foot.

But those knickers are proof of how little stuff I truly need to get by.

Unlike publicly visible clothing which came and went as destinations, seasons and local customs required, my undies (comfy and miraculously quick-dry) were with me for the long haul: every city, town and village we visited across four continents over 10 months.

Travelling ultra light was part of an experiment to live more, with less.

It began when Guy and I decided to take a grown-up gap year after the sale of our little home in Sydney.

"Experiences over possessions" became my motto as I taught myself how to work another strange washing machine in Russia or followed Google Maps to the nearest laundromat in Paris.

No, it wasn't the stuff of dreams but it gave me a chance to practise my dreadful training-wheels French with the jolly patrons of the betting shop adjacent to la laverie where I waited drinking coffee until the dryer cycle ended.

Living more with less also worked well when we took public transport instead of queuing for taxis at an airport.

And we never wasted time wondering what to wear.

It's only now the grand voyage is over and we're setting up a new life back in Brisbane I find myself questioning the logic.

So many things to buy!

Plus we have drawers and cupboards to put them in.

A micrograter, silicone bakeware, eco-savvy bamboo and glass food storage containers.

I want everything, and that's just boring stuff for the kitchen.

The real trap is the sound of empty wooden clothes hangers clacking together when I slide open the wardrobe.

So any time I feel myself giving in to consumer lust and getting a bit too spendy, I just think of the travelling pants which taught me I need far less than I ever realised, even on the other side of the world.

And with the money I save by not shopping, I take a friend to lunch.

Experiences over possessions works here too.