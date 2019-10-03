Why has this hit and run got QPS scratching their heads?

MYSTERY: Damage to the white Ford Falcon Future sedan involved in a hit and run on the corner of Meson and Fielding streets in Gayndah on Tuesday night.

A MYSTERY hit and run incident in the North Burnett has left police scratching their heads after the victim failed to lodge a complaint.

The incident occurred at some point on Tuesday night in Gayndah near the intersection of Meson and Fielding sts, outside the popular Westside Takeaway store.

Maryborough senior constable Bob Knight, who has been filling in at the station for the past week said, judging from the position of the two sedans, it's believed the white Ford Falcon Futura collided with the older red Ford Falcon GLi.

Snr Cnst Knight said police believe the red sedan was sitting on the side of the for a "couple” days beforehand after having reportedly broken down.

"It wasn't parked very well,” Snr Cnst Knight said.

Police's job was made more difficult by the fact the red sedan had no number plates.

Snr Cnst Knight said it is not uncommon for motorists to remove their plates if their vehicle has broken down in a public space.

Police have since traced to red sedan to a local male, who was supposed to file a Policelink report, "but for some reason chose not to,”he said.

The white sedan, which has New South Wales plates, is "suspected” of belonging to a backpacker.

"The paperwork inside the indicates (the car) belongs to that person, and he is not a local,” Snr Cnst Knight.

What's "odd”, Snr Cnst Knight said, is that he is staying in the vicinity of the accident and didn't hear a thing on Tuesday night.

He first viewed the accident on the way to work on Wednesday.

Snr Cnst Knight said, in the absence of a complaint or witnesses, the incident is known as a "non-reportable offence”.

"It's one of those hard ones, there's not much we can do,” he said.

However, the matter is being pursued as the cars need to be removed from the side of the busy thoroughfare.