Why Gympie needs to go digital, join SEQ Council of Mayors

Embracing digital technology and getting access to the South East Queensland Council of Mayors were two vital steps in taking the region into a prosperous future, Gympie business leaders were told at a packed breakfast meeting of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

The sell-out meeting was addressed by media commentator, entrepreneur and company director Neil Glentworth; his third presentation here in three years.

Mr Glentworth mapped out a 36-month strategy to take the region forward in terms of jobs, investment, growth and prosperity.

Tony Goodman addresses a packed Gympie RSL at the Chamber of Commerce meeting on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

He said that within the next three months Gympie region should demand access to the Council of Mayors, a cohort of councils from the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Toowoomba, Scenic Rim, Somerset and Sunshine Coast that work together to deliver better regional funding, policy and collaborative outcomes for their communities.

The 2032 Olympics were "real" and Gympie needed to have a voice to get its share of the massive potential the Olympics represent.

Mr Glentworth said the region also needed an empowered "economic task force" within the next 36 months.

Within the next 6-12 months, investment needed to be made in promoting the region in South East Queensland, NSW and Victoria, he said. An incentive program is also needed to make it cheaper for businesses to set up here, and advocating for bolder regional building projects needed to happen.

Neil Glentworth addresses a packed Gympie RSL at the Chamber of Commerce meeting on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Within the next six months, there needed to be a Youth and Underemployment development program set up, and product expansion support for existing industries.

Embracing the digital age was another vital step more businesses needed to take if they hoped to succeed, grow and create jobs and wealth.

Mr Glentworth invited the audience to participate in coming up with and voting on a slogan that could take the region forward, and the winning slogan was Gympie Region: City Thinking, Country Living.

