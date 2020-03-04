Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Guzman y Gomez is set to reopen on Monday.
Guzman y Gomez is set to reopen on Monday.
Business

Why Guzman y Gomez has closed its doors... for now

Crystal Jones
by
4th Mar 2020 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GUZMAN y Gomez customers will be going without their Mexican fix for a while.

Bundaberg's outlet of the popular chain has closed its doors until Monday to carry out renovations. 

A sign on the business's door reads: "To our valued customers, we regret to inform you that GYG Bundaberg will be closed for renovations until March 9, 2020.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and look forward to serving you Bundaberg's best Mexican food again from 10am on Monday, March 9".

The store opened almost exactly five years ago to a long line of eager customers.

Local media guru and fashion icon Brad Marsellos was the first customer at the store, which gave out free burritos to celebrate opening.

In 2017, Bundaberg was chosen as one of the first outlets to try Guzman y Gomez's fries when they launched.

It also now offers cafe coffee.

business
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man granted bail after police search Barolin St home

        premium_icon Man granted bail after police search Barolin St home

        News THE man was charged with numerous drug and weapons offences.

        • 4th Mar 2020 11:30 AM
        Man's warning: Elderly mum and dad scammed by 'friends'

        premium_icon Man's warning: Elderly mum and dad scammed by 'friends'

        Crime Man's warning not to trust all 'friendly' people

        • 4th Mar 2020 11:32 AM
        KFC trip after 12 beers lands 'foolish' man in court

        premium_icon KFC trip after 12 beers lands 'foolish' man in court

        News Court hears man had downed 12 schooners before driving

        REVEALED: Gladstone council candidates for 2020 election

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gladstone council candidates for 2020 election

        News The field is confirmed for the 2020 council elections.