Why Guzman y Gomez has closed its doors... for now

Guzman y Gomez is set to reopen on Monday.

GUZMAN y Gomez customers will be going without their Mexican fix for a while.

Bundaberg's outlet of the popular chain has closed its doors until Monday to carry out renovations.

A sign on the business's door reads: "To our valued customers, we regret to inform you that GYG Bundaberg will be closed for renovations until March 9, 2020.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and look forward to serving you Bundaberg's best Mexican food again from 10am on Monday, March 9".

The store opened almost exactly five years ago to a long line of eager customers.

Local media guru and fashion icon Brad Marsellos was the first customer at the store, which gave out free burritos to celebrate opening.

In 2017, Bundaberg was chosen as one of the first outlets to try Guzman y Gomez's fries when they launched.

It also now offers cafe coffee.