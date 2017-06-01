Why flying to Brisbane can cost as much as flying to Bangkok

QANTAS: A spokesman says the airline often has fares on sale.

IF YOU booked a Qantas flight today to travel to Brisbane tomorrow, you'd have paid between $242 and $706 one way depending on what time you had to travel.

Today, Qantas is offering sale flights from Brisbane to destinations including Bangkok and Singapore from $647 if you fly tomorrow.

On some days, tickets for next-day travel to Brisbane from Bundy will set you back a minimum of $610 one-way.

But why can you fly to another country for the same price as a 55-minute trip to the nearest capital city?

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, airlines have the final say in how they price their fares.

On May 16, a May 17 flight could be quite costly. Crystal Jones

While many have questioned the potential cost of the short flight from Bundaberg to Brisbane, a QantasLink spokesman said it was wrong to assume flight-time was the only relevant factor in pricing.

"There are a number of factors that contribute to how airlines determine fare pricing including airport charges for landing and security fees, aircraft type (and operating costs), competitor activity and customer demand,” he said.

"It's not accurate to simply use distance as a factor in the determination of airfare pricing.”

The spokesman said there was a complex structure to pricing and it wasn't fair to compare domestic and international flight prices.

"Common to all airlines is the fact that the closer you book to the date of travel, or in certain high-demand days across the week, the higher the fare is likely to be,” he said.

$242 next-day flights still available on May 23 for may 24. Crystal Jones

"Snapshot comparisons of certain fares on certain days tend to overlook this fact (for example Brisbane to Singapore sale activity versus a fixed date of travel on a domestic route, close to the date of travel).”

The spokesman said Qantas believed in having reliable air services in regional communities and that was why it offered the "most number of services between Bundaberg and Brisbane”.

"Our year-round fares are very competitive and we also offer plenty of sales throughout the year, and we encourage customers to sign up to our Red emails and use our Qantas app to be kept updated on great deals and book early to take advantage of sales,” the spokesman said.

"Our fares between Bundaberg and Brisbane start at $129 and the route has been on sale 20 times within the past 12 months.

"Qantas offers very competitive fares starting from $129 between Bundaberg and Brisbane, including 23kg baggage allowance and meals.”