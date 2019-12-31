Why extra cops have been called in for New Year’s in Bundy

STAY SAFE: Acting Senior Sergeant Mark Gawronski is warning party-goers to be on good behaviour for New Year's Eve.

BUNDABERG police are warning party goers they will have increased patrols tonight for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Acting Senior Sergeant and officer-in-charge Mark Gawronski said they would be increasing police presence around the city and late-night venues.

"We are going to be focusing on high visibility patrols and stopping any untoward social behaviour, we are going to be looking at liquor offences, drink and drug driving and any type of public urination," Sen Sgt Gawronski.

"It's a night where traditionally people come out and drink in excess so we are going to be stopping things before they start.

"We want to make sure the everyday citizen has a safe and enjoyable night."

Sen Sgt Gawronski said police would even be coming from Maryborough to assist Bundaberg officers.

"We have got additional officers coming from the tactical crime squad down in Maryborough, we have the road policing unit out, we have the dog squad and we have got 16 additional officers from Bundaberg working in both plain clothes and uniforms."

He reminded party goers not to bring any alcohol into the city.

"Don't bring any alcohol in the city if your going to consume your own alcohol at your own premises but not in excess," he said.

"We have a zero tolerance tonight and will have breathalysers for drug driving and random breath testing so if you are going to drink don't drive.

"It's a busy night but I will be working until 4am enjoying it with the rest of them and then hopefully there'll be no incidents and we will have a great night."

Sen Sgt Gawronski said so far people have been on their best behaviour over the holidays and he hoped it would continue.

"Its been really good actually we haven't had any real bad incidents. We have been very lucky that everyone is getting the message and not driving while drunk or on drugs," he said.

Police also advise that Christsen Park (The Basin) carpark will be closed to motorists from 1pm until midnight.