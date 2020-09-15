Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Local council rates continue to be contentious. Photo: File
Local council rates continue to be contentious. Photo: File
Letters to the Editor

Why don’t councils reduce cents in the dollar taxation rate?

15th Sep 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It matters not nowadays which Council you pay rates. Councils feel free to outright lie to their ratepayers.

An increase in valuer generals valuations of properties in a region do not mean an automatic translation to an increase in rates.

Councils use the valuations to determine a cents in the dollar taxation they will hammer property owners.

Just as when property prices drop, Councils quickly increase the cents in the dollar levied so as, not just to maintain their income, but generally increase it.

Councils could reduce the cents in the dollar to ensure rates remain the same.

surveypromo

How many Councils collected rates from businesses and non-profit sports clubs ordered closed due to Covid19, but have failed to provide a refund for services not utilised, for the mandated closure periods by these businesses?

Across Queensland Local Councils are concerned with building increased taxing political empires, no longer providing just the basic delivery of utilities and improvements expected by the majority of property owners.

Bob Ford, Home Hill

More Stories

council rates letter to the editor taxation
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Remorseful defendant would never forgive himself if dad died

        Premium Content Remorseful defendant would never forgive himself if dad died

        News ‘Foolish’: Life can change in an instant and as one drink driver discovered, nothing is worth the risk.

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        GROUNDED: Airline suspends services between Bundy and Bris

        Premium Content GROUNDED: Airline suspends services between Bundy and Bris

        News Here are your options if you’d booked a flight on one of these particular services...

        Bennett promises money for Moneys if LNP win

        Premium Content Bennett promises money for Moneys if LNP win

        News How Bennett’s election promise could help fix issues with Moneys Creek