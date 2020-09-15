Why don’t councils reduce cents in the dollar taxation rate?

It matters not nowadays which Council you pay rates. Councils feel free to outright lie to their ratepayers.

An increase in valuer generals valuations of properties in a region do not mean an automatic translation to an increase in rates.

Councils use the valuations to determine a cents in the dollar taxation they will hammer property owners.

Just as when property prices drop, Councils quickly increase the cents in the dollar levied so as, not just to maintain their income, but generally increase it.

Councils could reduce the cents in the dollar to ensure rates remain the same.

How many Councils collected rates from businesses and non-profit sports clubs ordered closed due to Covid19, but have failed to provide a refund for services not utilised, for the mandated closure periods by these businesses?

Across Queensland Local Councils are concerned with building increased taxing political empires, no longer providing just the basic delivery of utilities and improvements expected by the majority of property owners.

Bob Ford, Home Hill