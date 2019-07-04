Sad reason DV offender won't get mental health help

A WOORABINDA man, 25, says he won't get help for his mental health issues out of fear of community gossip.

The man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to three counts of breaching a domestic violence order and one of obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said the defendant turned up to the victim's house on the first occasion and after a discussion about their relationship, he became angry and threw fruit and a lamp.

Mr Studdert said after throwing the items, he left but came back and tried to gain entry through a locked door.

The defendant had also breached the order by sending texts and 105 phone calls between March 1 and June 25.

He said the defendant sent a message threatening self harm at 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said the message was more about his mental health issues than anything else.

"He is reluctant to get help in Woorabinda for fear others in the community will gossip," he said.

Mr Jorgensen said his client accepted responsibility for his actions and added that he had been invited over by the victim on the day of the fruit throwing incident.

He said the defendant claimed he became angry after being accused of infidelity.

The defendant was charged for obstructing police after patrolling police stopped to talk to him on Wednesday at 9.45am and he ran off. He was taken into custody after he was caught.

He was on a suspended sentence at the time of all offences.

Magistrate Cameron Press said that while the breaches of the DV order were not violent in nature, the problem was the defendant kept reoffending.

"If there are mental health issues, you simply need to do something about it," he said.

The defendant was ordered to six-month prison term, along with activating the suspended sentence of two months handed down in February, to run concurrent and with immediate parole.

Mr Press also ordered the defendant to a six-month suspended sentence, operational for 18 months, for the texts and phone calls.