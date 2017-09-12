Why dolphins are jumping around our waters

WHILE we've all been talking about whales, another much-loved marine mammal has been making a splash in our seas.

NewsMail photographer Paul Donaldson recently captured a pod of dolphins off the coast at Moore Park Beach, while the NewsMail Facebook readership spotted them in other costal spots.

The reason dolphins launch themselves out of the water is debated by researches, however there are five popular theories.

LEAPING DOLPHINS: Moore Park Beach was treated to a playful group splashing around just off the shore. Paul Donaldson BUN090917DOLPH2

Some scientists believe it is a means to preserve energy, as travelling through the air consumes less energy than going through the water.

Others suggest it is a way to better locate food, like seagulls and pelicans do.

Jumping as a means to communicate or clean themselves is also theorised by researchers.

But some scientists, like many onlookers, think it is just the dolphins having some fun and playing in the surf.