Why digital letters may not add to Hinkler story

Hinkler Hall of Aviation trustee Lex Rowland, team member Yvonne Norris and team leader Tracey Kelly match the State Library letters with their own records in the Hall's archive room. Chris Burns

THE State Library of Qld's online publication of Hinkler's family letters are unlikely to reveal new information for local historians.

There were 22 letters digitalised released by the State Library, but the Hinkler Hall of Aviation's staff were able to confirm that at least three of them were already in the Bundaberg collection.

Hinkler House Memorial Museum president Lex Rowland said these letters were part of the '300' and 'Oxley' collections.

"We would have to look at the whole thing to get the picture,” Mr Rowland said.

"These letters probably come from (brother) Jack Hinkler's collection which our 300 Collection reflects.”

The State Library recently released the online collection and said it was due to changes to the Australian Copyright laws made in January, and in the collection was the first chapter of an uncompleted autobiography written by Hinkler.

Mr Rowland already had access to what was written in the sole chapter of the autobiography, and the library also supplied its collection to the museum when it was created in the mid 1980s.

The museum collection prided itself on being the major collection of Hinkler in Australia, with more than 4500 items held in trust to benefit the community.

"When Mrs Hinkler (mother) passed on, the collection that she had was split up among the family,” Mr Rowland said.

"What is given to the State Library was by family members.

"I don't know what Jack Hinkler (brother) gave to the State Library.”

There was much information about Hinkler and his accomplishments, with many of the stories overlooked throughout the years.

Some of the quirky snippets that Mr Rowland shared included the time when Hinkler took a monkey with him when he flew in Brazil.

On a journey from South America to Africa he held a can of oil between his legs and an oil pump, and was able to refuel bit-by-bit in mid-flight during a storm.

Then there was the time he flew off shore from New York to Jamaica, aiming for further south, with barely any lighting in his cabin.

To check on the direction that he was flying in he would fly in a circle until the moon shone on his compass.

Then when he died in a crash in Italy in 1933, fascist dictator Benito Mussolini approved a state funeral for the aviation pioneer and World War I veteran, which walked through the streets of Naples.

Mr Rowland has been the association's president for 36 years and fell into the role when he learned that Hinkler's house in England was going to be pulled down.

The legend of Hinkler had always had a presence in Mr Rowland's Bundaberg upbringing, and he wanted to do what he could to preserve the heritage, therefore helping to transport the house across the world. It was then officially reopened locally in 1984.

"Once we relocated the house I was spellbound by the local support from citizens, amazed at local memorabilia coming our way, valuable stuff” Mr Rowland said.

"It started to flow once we opened the house...it still does.

"My interest has grown in the whole Hinkler story. It's just been full on.

"I couldn't get away from it.”