Four words infuriate Australia

Screen grabs from 7 NEWS of the teen riot in Taylors Hill.

THE morning after a large group of Sudanese-Australian youths ran riot in a small, quiet suburb in Melbourne's northwest, the region's police commander stood in front of a packed media scrum and delivered four words that almost certainly frustrated those affected.

"How many arrests have you made?" Commander Tim Hansen was asked after delivering a glowing review of police tactics as violent, raucous scenes unfolded at Taylors Hill on Wednesday night.

"At the moment, none," Mr Hansen said.

It's an answer that hasn't gone down particularly well with the public or with Victoria's former top cop.

Kel Glare, who was Victoria's Police chief commissioner from 1987-1992, told The Australian the tactic to not arrest teens who threw rocks - including one that smashed the rear window of a police patrol car - went against his logic.

"If you go after them on the spot, you know who the offenders are and that's when you can take proper ­action," he said.

"The burden of proof isn't that high to charge someone with ­affray, the only difficulty is the practical one - identifying the offender - but that's pretty easy when you can see them throwing stones at you.

"So you grab the ­offender or a couple who are acting up, and I suspect a lot of this disobedience will be over pretty quickly. Police have a role to play and if they've got the courage to carry it out, you can't lose."

It was a question Mr Hansen was forced to answer again and again on Thursday. 3AW breakfast host Ross Stevenson told him: "People want to know how people can damage a police can in the presence of police, and no one gets arrested."

Mr Hansen said police had "short-term objectives" to keep residents safe and the rest would be taken care of later.

"We were really successful at that. We launched an investigation overnight. I just want to reassure everyone we take a zero tolerance (approach) with this sort of behaviour. You'll certainly see some movement in the investigation and arrest space in coming days."

Dozens of police in riot gear followed the teens to Lonzo Park in Taylors Hill. Picture: Jason Edwards

Police had intelligence a fight between the two groups - one from Pakenham and one from Melbourne - started because of "a teenage relationship issue over a girl".

When they arrived at a shopping centre, groups of girls were fighting. Police quickly moved them on to buses and followed them to a park in Taylors Hill where the situation escalated.

Mr Hansen said police "had a very strong presence on the ground" and told residents who were standing in their driveways or gardens to return to their homes.

Among the groups of youths, police identified three people "who are ongoing persons of interest that we monitor" but chose not to make any arrests.

Ms Hansen said the "arrest phase" would commence shortly and those involved could be charged with affray, criminal damage or riotous behaviour".

He said the main objective to keep residents safe was "very successful".

"We were receiving a whole lot of calls from residents who were quite concerned about the large gathering of youths at that location.

"Not long after that we started to see these groups become unruly in their behaviour. That escalated to throwing of stones and damaging some parked vehicles.

"I want to reassure the public, we never lost control of this incident. We had a measured, balanced set of tactics.

"We remained with a fairly strong police presence in the neighbourhood but we understand that this incident is causing distress to the broader community."

Local resident Rocchina Pignataro holds a rock that was thrown at Taylors Hill on Wednesday night. Picture: Nicole Garmston

He said police have a "standing plan" in place to prioritise community safety over making arrests.

"We have an approach … where our number one priority is to make a community as safe as quickly as possible. As happens in any sort of tactical environment, you develop short term, mid term, long term objectives.

"Our short term objective was to monitor the behaviour of that group (and make sure) the residents are kept as safe as possible."

He said the force's medium term objective is to launch an investigation and arrest phase and that detectives are already canvassing CCTV and talking with parties believed to have been involved.

But residents, including a woman named Silvanna who watched from her home as youths shouted "police can't touch us", say they expected more.

"If someone else was to do something like that, would they be charged, would they be arrested? What is going on? There needs to be something done," she told 9 News.