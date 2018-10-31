Why did Toowoomba man die in hospital? Wife wants inquest

HAPPIER TIMES: Rosemary and Colin Birch before Mr Birch required hernia correction surgery at St Vincent's Hospital in Toowoomba.

TOOWOOMBA woman Rosemary Birch lost her husband to what she claims was negligent care of St Vincent's Hospital staff.

She has been calling for a coroner's inquiry for two years but her cries for help and answers has so far fallen on deaf ears.

The Chronicle has joined Mrs Birch's cries for help, and we're calling for the Coroner's office to look into this death.

Mrs Birch's husband Colin died in St Vincent's Hospital on December 15, 2015, after going into hospital for a standard hernia repair operation a week earlier.

During surgery Mr Birch's bowel was perforated, which was a recognised as a risk of the procedure.

However, that was not detected until after Mr Birch's death.

Mr Birch, a respected scientist, died from faecal peritonitis.

Mrs Birch believes on the basis of evidence obtained by her lawyers, that her husband's condition could have been diagnosed by clinical examination, performing appropriate blood tests and an earlier CT scan.

She believes that her husband's life could have been saved.

She has been calling for a coroner's inquest ever since but to date to no avail.

"It (a coroner's inquest) would take away some of the guilt I'm carrying, I feel like I killed Colin because I couldn't help him," she told The Chronicle.

"The doctors and nurses wouldn't listen to me.

"We need to get it out there.

"I feel so sorry for the people involved in the Dreamworld tragedy but they got an inquiry but I feel why are they more important than my husband?

"This has destroyed me, it's destroyed my family. I need answers.

"I kept saying that something was wrong with Colin but no-one listened."

Mrs Birch's lawyer Dean Spanner of Kennedy Spanner Lawyers joined her in her quest for a coroner's inquiry.

"The coroner has to make a decision whether it's in the public interest to have an inquiry," he said.

"In my opinion it's absolutely in the public interest to have have an inquiry."

The Coroner's Court of Queensland's office spokesperson in reply to The Chronicle's inquiry said: "The Coroner is at the point of decision and will inform the family and their legal representative in due course."

A spokeswoman for St Vincent's Hospital told The Chronicle: "St Vincent's Private Hospital Toowoomba extends its deep sympathies to the Birch family on the passing of Colin Birch. However, we are not able to comment on the details of this case or comment on a Coronial inquiry."