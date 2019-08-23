Menu
STOPPING TRAFFIC: Brad Marsellos with the python that crossed Targo St.
Why did the python cross Targo St?

Rhylea Millar
by
23rd Aug 2019 12:18 PM
A PYTHON crossing Targo St certainly knew how to get it's 15 minutes of fame after it's antics caught the attention of both the ABC Wide Bay and NewsMail staff.

 

STOPPING TRAFFIC: A python crosses Targo Street.
ABC staff directed traffic around the snake as it made it's way across Targo St.

 

STOPPING TRAFFIC: A python crosses Targo Street.
The encounter inspired ABC's Brad Marsellos, to channel his inner Steve Irwin.

NewsMail reporter Geordi Offord and photographer Mike Knott remarked on the size of python, but in true "journo" fashion, didn't shy away from capturing the moment on camera.

