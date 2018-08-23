Menu
Casino woman Janice Boota, 58.
Crime

Why did $95,000 suddenly appear in Janice's bank account?

Hamish Broome
by
23rd Aug 2018 12:00 AM
A CASINO woman accused of defrauding a Local Aboriginal Land Council has vowed to fight the charges.

Janice Christine Boota faced Casino Local Court today charged with eight counts of obtain financial advantage by deception.

Police allege the 58-year-old made eight consecutive withdrawals from the bank account of Jana-Ngalee Aboriginal Land Council into her own, totalling $95,000.

The transactions allegedly occurred at Malabugilmah, south of Tabulam, over a 10 day period in June.

The included four transactions between $100 and $2000, a further three transactions between $8,000 and $15,000, and one transaction of $60,000.

Ms Boota was arrested and charged on July 30 after a police investigation.

She appeared in court briefly today to where a Legal Aid duty solicitor sought an adjournment on her behalf.

"Your Honour Miss Boota has advised me that she is seeking representation from counsel... she has contacted counsel for representation and they've asked her to seek a four week adjournment," the solicitor told the court.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the matter to September 12 and ordered a plea to be entered on that date.

Police prosecutor Carrie-Lee Locke told the court the matter had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions but the Director's office had declined any involvement.

Outside court, Ms Boota vowed to fight the charges.

She said police had never interviewed her about the matter.

She is required to appear again on the next court date.

aborginal affairs aboriginal and torres strait islander community casino crime obtain financial advantage by deception
Lismore Northern Star

