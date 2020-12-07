Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Scarness beach front at dusk
Scarness beach front at dusk
Environment

Why dep’t is investigating death of sea animals on Bay beach

Carlie Walker
7th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN INVESTIGATION into a possible algal bloom has been launched after dead marine life was discovered on Scarness Beach.

Queensland Environment staff are looking into the incident at Hervey Bay.

Several people called the department's hotline on Sunday after discovering dead marine life on Scarness Beach.

This included fish such as flounder, sea snakes and crustaceans.

Samples have been collected and initial observations found no evidence to suggest it was caused by anything other than trichodesmium, a type of algae, which at times can be harmful to marine life.

Large quantities can accumulate along the beach in strong winds.

Although this can be distressing to come across, it is a common occurrence in Queensland at this time of year.

More Stories

algae department of environment and science hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Video from fire frontline in battle for Happy Valley

        Premium Content WATCH: Video from fire frontline in battle for Happy Valley

        News Vision of water bombing operations and firefighting on the ground

        FIRE BAN EXTENDED: What’s happening at Kinkuna

        Premium Content FIRE BAN EXTENDED: What’s happening at Kinkuna

        News Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

        The one thing shoppers are urged not to do this Christmas

        Premium Content The one thing shoppers are urged not to do this Christmas

        News CHRISTMAS shopping is ramping up, with shoppers being given a simple directive to...

        UPDATE: Fire reaches northern boundary of island township

        UPDATE: Fire reaches northern boundary of island township

        News The fire is still threatening Happy Valley