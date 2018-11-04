Why Newcastle is perfect for Klem

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Luke Brooks of the Tigers tackles David Klemmer of the Bulldogs during the round 20 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium on July 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

NEWCASTLE have a rich tradition of barnstorming props, which is exactly why David Klemmer will fit in perfectly at the Knights according to former captain Danny Buderus.

Klemmer is set to sign a multi-year deal with the Knights in the coming days in a major boost for the proud Hunter club.

Buderus, who worked alongside Klemmer in the NSW Origin camp this season, believes the Canterbury enforcer is exactly what Newcastle need to become a serious contender.

"Dave has so much of his best years still ahead of him, so hopefully it (the deal) can happen,"

"But what I've always known about the Newcastle public and supporters is that they've always really respected a big man and understood how they should play.

"Guys like Paul Harragon, Tony Butterfield and Marc Glanville.

"The Knights fans have always jumped on the back of someone who can skittle some players and someone who can lead their team.

Harragon is still a legend in Newcastle.

"You'll definitely get that with David Klemmer."

Buderus built a close relationship with Klemmer during NSW Origin camp this year and he says the prop also possesses the personality to thrive in Newcastle.

On top of being a quality footballer, the Bulldogs big man is also a devoted father.

Buderus says Klemmer's family focus is just as important as his on-field ability.

Klemmer could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Tony Butterfield.

"I think having children himself he wants to be a real role model and a leader for his family," he said.

"Newcastle are building something and Dave just fits the brief. The likes of Mitchell Pearce and Kalyn Ponga deserve and need to be playing on the front foot all the time.

"I think Dave will complement the team by grabbing those metres, getting a quick play the ball and playing on the front foot."