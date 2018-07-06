Why CQ 'fake paramedic's' fraud was 'unnecessary'

A FORMER central Queensland mine medic has avoided spending time behind bars for "unnecessarily” using fake qualifications to get the job.

Calvin Jordan Wahlberg, 40, got a job as an emergency medical technician at a mine near Emerald for Corporate Protection Australia (CPA) in 2010, a position for which he was qualified to work.

But Brisbane District Court heard Wahlberg fraudulently used forged qualifications in paramedic science to get the job.

He worked for five years at CPA and was promoted to a Brisbane-based managerial role. He then worked for six months for Hastings Deering. He was paid more than $550,000 in wages over that time.

Wahlberg was only discovered when he attempted to join the paramedic's college, which investigated his credentials.

Judge Deborah Richards said Wahlberg's fraud was "largely unnecessary” as he already had the needed qualifications to apply for the job.

But she said the fake qualification gave him an advantage over other applicants.

"They were not needed for the position, but helped (Wahlberg) get the job,” she said.

"It was largely unnecessary really, given the circumstances of the type of work you were seeking.”

Judge Richards said while many people exaggerate their resumes, Wahlberg had taken that too far when he provided potential employers with fake qualifications.

He was sentenced to three years' jail, wholly suspended.

The court heard Wahlberg now works in industrial safety for a company in Geelong that provided a character reference for him.

Outside court, Wahlberg's lawyer Leigh Rollason said the sentence was "merciful”.

"Calvin is remorseful, he's moving on with things as you heard,” Mr Rollason said.

