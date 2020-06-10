Why council withdrew its own development application

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Burnett Mary Regional Group chief executive Sheila Sharlesworth. The council and BMRG are negotiating a contract for the regional group to be based at 160 Hughes Rd.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has withdrawn its own development application for its former administration building at Bargara.

The application for the prospective ag-tech centre at 160 Hughes Rd had a pending material change of use for about a week.

But the council withdrew the application for the ‘education establishment and office’ on Monday.

The council’s group manager of development, Michael Ellery, said the application was withdrawn to allow minor changes to be made.

“We expect it will be relodged in the near future,” he said.

The former administration building was announced as the future site of the ag-tech facility, which had been allocated $5 million under the Federal Government’s Hinkler Regional Deal.

Three days before the council made its application, its chief executive Stephen Johnston said a contract was being finalised with Burnett Mary Regional Group, which would make it one of the tenants of the facility.