Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Climate change rally outside John Mcveigh's office. Friday, 3rd May, 2019.
Climate change rally outside John Mcveigh's office. Friday, 3rd May, 2019. Nev Madsen
Letters to the Editor

Why costs of not acting on climate change 'more concerning'

20th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Australia landed on the remote part of Turkey in World War I, they fought in a unsurpassed way. As indeed when they landed in Greece in World War II.

What do they have in common? Both were instigated by Winston Churchill, who has no military rank nor experience. As a civilian he bullied the military into doing his bidding. He was quoted as saying, "send in the colonials for they are expendable".

At pre-polling in Toowoomba this week I spoke to an LNP member who was concerned about how much acting on climate change will cost.

Unfortunately the costs of not acting are more concerning. The independent Climate Council says if nothing is done, Australia's property market is expected to lose $571 billion by 2030 and our agricultural and labour productivity wealth losses would exceed $19 billion.

The Bank of England says climate change could cause $20 trillion in losses.

The World Economic Forum's global risks report identified climate change as the number one risk for future global stability and said, "of all risks, it is in relation to the environment that the world is most clearly sleepwalking into catastrophe."

That's why it was so important to have voted for a party with evidence-based climate policy this election, which unfortunately in Toowoomba only included Labor and the Greens. I look forward to when all parties offer real solutions to this crisis.

ALISON FEARNLEY, Horton St
 

More Stories

climate change letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Father assaults man caught playing with young daughter

    premium_icon Father assaults man caught playing with young daughter

    Crime Man fined $1000 and ordered to pay $800 in compensation for brutal attack.

    • 20th May 2019 6:13 AM
    Labor's Hinkler result arguably worst in seat's history

    premium_icon Labor's Hinkler result arguably worst in seat's history

    Politics WORST defeat in Hinkler for Labor in seven elections

    • 20th May 2019 6:11 AM
    Pitt calls on Qld Govt to get behind Bundy's game changer

    premium_icon Pitt calls on Qld Govt to get behind Bundy's game changer

    Politics Pitt takes re-election as support for cashless debit card