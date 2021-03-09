Why cooler temps aren’t coming to Bundy any time soon

Temperatures are expected to be warm and humid for most of this week with a cool change possibly weeks away.

Temperatures are expected to be warm and humid for most of this week with a cool change possibly weeks away.

The season may have changed, but the temperatures are yet to cool down with Bundaberg to see a maximum of 32 degrees for most of this week.

While most people are looking forward to the cool change, meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology James Thompson said it could be weeks away yet.

This week’s temps are only a few degrees above the March average of 29.3, but thanks to some north-easterly winds they aren’t dropping anytime soon.

“It will be warm and humid for much of this week,” Mr Thompson said.

“We’re in quite a stationary weather pattern at the moment, the best chance of showers or storms is later in the week but those will be more inland.”

Mr Thompson said the weather forecast was “quite autumnal” and typical for this time of year.

“We have a high pressure system over the Tasman Sea and ocean temperatures are still quite warm which helps create humid conditions,” he said.

“The first big cold change for autumn is something a lot of people look forward to, but that could still be a couple of weeks away, the first cool change is yet to come.”

While there have been a couple of windy days in the last few weeks, Bundaberg is only expected to get some sea breezes in the afternoons reaching up to 25km/h.

Mr Thompson said Friday and Saturday were the best chance for any rain this week but said there was “nothing significant” on the charts.

“It’s still relatively uncertain how close they’ll get to the coast,” he said.

More stories

Kernel of region’s macadamia reign and cracking prosperity

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards