Why Childers is a destination in itself

CHARMING, vibrant and unique.

They are just some of the words used by a network of business owners and residents who've immersed themselves in the lively community of Childers.

Nicole Skjaerbaek and Geoff Bassett, from the Gateway Motor Inn, have responded to a report in last week's NewsMail about resident frustrations since amalgamation a decade ago.

They say the town's "spirit is still here”.

And they weren't alone in their testament.

A HUB OF ACTIVITY: Bruce and Deb Mahoney, from the Childers IGA, love the vibrant community in Childers. MIKAYLA HAUPT

"Childers is a destination in itself,” Mr Bassett said.

"Most of the business owners, although they have a business, are part of some other community group. Nicole and I are part of the Chamber of Commerce and part of Little Athletics.

"You really get out what you put in.”

To the business owners in Childers, those constantly communicating with locals and visitors, the town is alive.

"Visitors are always saying how wonderful and clean the town Childers is,” Mr Bassett said.

Similar praise was aired for the town, which boasts a population of about 6500 people, by various Childers business owners and managers, including Michelle and Nathan Duguid, Deb and Bruce Mahoney, Kerry Smythe, Ian Jenkins and Helen Ricciardi.

"I think the negatives are in every town, but we have a lot more positives,” Ms Ricciardi, owner of Mammino Gourmet Icecream, said.

"The town has really grown and matured and Bundaberg is the same.

"What we've got is nearly all unique to the region; nowhere else makes gourmet ice-cream in a region that I know of, there's some that sell it, but none who make it; there is no place like the Paragon Theatre in the region; there's nothing like Snakes Downunder.

"There's all these things that make the region worth visiting.”

Mrs Duguid, from Childers Leading Appliances, said she was proud to be in Childers and believed it was time to focus on the positives and the future of what Childers had to offer.

Childers IGA owners Bruce and Deb Mahoney said the community spirit was phenomenal in Childers.

When talking about the nature of Childers, Isis Club manager Ms Smythe said coming through the town was "charming”.

"We don't think Childers is dying, I come to work at 7am and there's always workers cleaning the streets,” Ms Smythe said.

Ian Jenkins, from Snakes Downunder, has called Childers home for decades and doesn't plan on changing that.

He said the present council was on the right track.