The organisers of CardiGras in Bundaberg have had to cancel their event.
Why CardiGras was cancelled in Bundaberg

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
12th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
THE organisers of CardiGras, a hot rod car show, have cancelled the event in Bundaberg after not receiving enough interest.

The event was due to take place on February 29 with a car show, live entertainment, market stalls and any profits going to the Angels Community Group.

CardiGras chief executive Rohan Robertson said the event was cancelled after they didn’t receive sponsors.

“Unfortunately I could not get any businesses prepared to sponsor the event to cover some of the costs, so have had to make the decision to cancel,” he said.

