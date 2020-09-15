Why car sales plummeted in Bundaberg in 1986

Cars were not a popular item on 1986 shopping lists.

THE MID-80s was not a good time to be selling cars in the Bundaberg region.

In 1985, 1536 cars went through the region's dealerships.

But a year later, that number plummeted to 1050.

But what caused such a drop in car sales?

Sources at the time say car dealers were hit by a combination of the fringe benefits tax, a weak Australian dollar, high interest rates, the introduction of unleaded petrol, luxury sales tax and buyers reacting with to resistance to new car prices.

Car dealerships were't the only ones suffering a financial blow in 1986, however.

Hail wreaked havoc on crops in the Moore Park, Bucca and Bullyard areas, causing damage estimated at more than $1 million on November 1, 1986 - almost $3 million in today's money.

Small crops growers were the hardest hit in the freak storm which showered the area with hail the size of golf balls.