Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cars were not a popular item on 1986 shopping lists.
Cars were not a popular item on 1986 shopping lists.
News

Why car sales plummeted in Bundaberg in 1986

Crystal Jones
by
15th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE MID-80s was not a good time to be selling cars in the Bundaberg region. 

In 1985, 1536 cars went through the region's dealerships. 

But a year later, that number plummeted to 1050. 

But what caused such a drop in car sales?

Sources at the time say car dealers were hit by a combination of the fringe benefits tax, a weak Australian dollar, high interest rates, the introduction of unleaded petrol, luxury sales tax and buyers reacting with to resistance to new car prices.

Car dealerships were't the only ones suffering a financial blow in 1986, however.

Hail wreaked havoc on crops in the Moore Park, Bucca and Bullyard areas, causing damage estimated at more than $1 million on November 1, 1986 - almost $3 million in today's money. 

Small crops growers were the hardest hit in the freak storm which showered the area with hail the size of golf balls.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

local history
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Remorseful defendant would never forgive himself if dad died

        Premium Content Remorseful defendant would never forgive himself if dad died

        News ‘Foolish’: Life can change in an instant and as one drink driver discovered, nothing is worth the risk.

        • 15th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Truck yeah: road safety upgrade complete at port

        Premium Content Truck yeah: road safety upgrade complete at port

        News The upgrade will allow Buss and Newman streets to become the main route for heavy...

        GROUNDED: Airline suspends services between Bundy and Bris

        Premium Content GROUNDED: Airline suspends services between Bundy and Bris

        News Here are your options if you’d booked a flight on one of these particular services...