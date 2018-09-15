Is this Queensland's randiest city?

Backpackers Jean-Baptiste Fournaise from France, Hayley Ginger of England and Quentin Debotte from Belgium having a drink at PJ O'Brien's. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Backpackers Jean-Baptiste Fournaise from France, Hayley Ginger of England and Quentin Debotte from Belgium having a drink at PJ O'Brien's. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

CAIRNS is well known as party town for backpackers, but they only learn this once they arrive in Australia.

The Cairns Post interviewed three travellers currently staying in Cairns about their thoughts on the results from the sexual behaviour survey conducted by James Cook University and the Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service.

Backpackers Jon-Baptiste Fournaise from France, Hayley Ginger of England and Quentin Debotte from Belgium having a drink at PJ O'Brien's. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

English tourist Hayley Ginger said Cairns had a reputation among travellers as a party destination, particularly if they were single.

"You're definitely going to meet people here your own age, who are looking for similar experiences while travelling," she said.

Jean-Baptiste Fournaise, from France, said it was easier to socialise in Cairns than other backpacker destinations.

He said most travellers heard about Cairns when they were on the road, rather than when they were overseas.

"People aren't looking for the same thing on the west coast compared to the east coast, because there are so many things to do," he said.

"You can make friends more easily here."

The trio were greatly concerned by the survey's findings that more than 25 per cent of international backpackers never used condoms during sex.

Quentin Debotte, from France, said it was stupid to take risks when meeting new people in a new place.

"You can't trust someone who says they're clean, because you just don't know for sure," he said.

Ms Ginger said all backpackers should be practising safe sex.

"It's still the same rules, and you still can't be stupid.

"Otherwise you're taking home extra baggage," she said.