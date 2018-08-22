Why Bundy's small businesses are losing faith in Qld economy

BUNDABERG business owner Clint Heathorn believes so much more can be done for local small businesses.

The Little Green Frog owner said assistance to small businesses should be a focal point which would inevitably produce more jobs.

He said state incentives to hire more staff could have a massive impact on both the state's economy and local businesses.

"You employ one person and that changes one family, then that family will be able to go and spend more money at other small businesses and that changes their outlook," he said.

"It only takes one person being employed to make a real difference, so if you can get hundreds of people employed or thousands of people employed then things start really looking up."

He said rent assistance for businesses would also be beneficial as local stores, especially those in shopping centres, often struggle to afford rent.

He believed the council's buy local initiative introduced last week was a good step for local businesses but more could be done from a state level.

New data from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland revealed a lack of confidence in the current economic state has made small business owners more wary of investing.

A survey participant from the Wide Bay reiterated how the statistics reflected the concern in regional areas.

"The looming federal election will slow down everything as the government goes into campaign mode," they said.

Queensland as a whole was valued at a 47 point level out of 100 on a confidence scale, which identified the concern over small business assistance.

Regional areas were noticeably less confident than South East Queensland, with a four point difference between the two.