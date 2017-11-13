Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Why Bundy's having a chilly start to summer

BUNDY WEATHER: It's been a bit chilly but warm days are ahead.
BUNDY WEATHER: It's been a bit chilly but warm days are ahead. MarianVejcik
Ashley Clark
by

IT MIGHT be nearing summer, but the air definitely has a slight chill to it lately.

But it won't hang around for long, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, who say by Thursday the temperature should start heating up once more.

BoM meteorologist David Crock said the cool change was due to an south easterly air mass that was pushing the mercury down by a few degrees.

"It has been cooler across most of Queensland,” Mr Crock said.

"Averages for November are usually around 28.5 degrees but Bundaberg has been about 26 degrees since Wednesday and the proximity to the coast makes things feel that little bit more cooler.

"That is now slowing warming up.”

Mr Crock said the cool air was also due to winds coming our way from Tasmania.

"There is a strong high pressure system sitting down near Tasmania which has brought the south easterly winds up the coast,” he said.

"That is forecast to ease over the next few days as the high pressure system eases.”

If you have some outdoor activities planned for the end of the week, Mr Crock said conditions were going to be pretty perfect.

"By the time we get to Thursday it will be mostly sunny,” he said.

"We have been seeing a lot of coastal showers but they are forecast to ease as well.”

Topics:  sun temperature weather windy

Bundaberg News Mail

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Family devastated after keepsake stolen during photo shoot

Family devastated after keepsake stolen during photo shoot

A BUNDABERG family is calling out for the person who took a pair of sunglasses during a high school formal photo shoot to do the right thing and give them back.

Massive pile of debris to be set alight after fierce storm

DEBRIS: William Poulton among the massive pile of debris on his property.

Debris worse than 2013

Hobby reaches new high for Angel Flight pilot

FLYING TO HELP: David Newby is a pilot for Angel Flight.

"This volunteer is a hero in our eyes...”

Diabetes education invaluable

PROFESSIONAL: Pat A'Bell from the Diabetes Education Outreach Service is proud to offer this valuable service.

Pat's passion for helping

Local Partners