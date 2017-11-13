Why Bundy's having a chilly start to summer

BUNDY WEATHER: It's been a bit chilly but warm days are ahead.

MarianVejcik

IT MIGHT be nearing summer, but the air definitely has a slight chill to it lately.

But it won't hang around for long, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, who say by Thursday the temperature should start heating up once more.

BoM meteorologist David Crock said the cool change was due to an south easterly air mass that was pushing the mercury down by a few degrees.

"It has been cooler across most of Queensland,” Mr Crock said.

"Averages for November are usually around 28.5 degrees but Bundaberg has been about 26 degrees since Wednesday and the proximity to the coast makes things feel that little bit more cooler.

"That is now slowing warming up.”

Mr Crock said the cool air was also due to winds coming our way from Tasmania.

"There is a strong high pressure system sitting down near Tasmania which has brought the south easterly winds up the coast,” he said.

"That is forecast to ease over the next few days as the high pressure system eases.”

If you have some outdoor activities planned for the end of the week, Mr Crock said conditions were going to be pretty perfect.

"By the time we get to Thursday it will be mostly sunny,” he said.

"We have been seeing a lot of coastal showers but they are forecast to ease as well.”