26°
News

Why Bundy was blanketed in smoke

ON FIRE: A fire at Elliott on Wildora Dr was an escaped burn from someone burning rubbish.
ON FIRE: A fire at Elliott on Wildora Dr was an escaped burn from someone burning rubbish. Jodie Dixon
Mikayla Haupt
by

IF YOU'VE been wondering why a layer of smoke had covered the region this morning, you aren't alone.

While there is no singular smoke epicentre, the cause is likely a mixture of vegetation, bush and cane fires that have been burning in various places across the region in the last 24 hours.

"There's a little bit of a sweet smell, so some of the smoke will have been from cane fires,” Bundaberg Rural Fire Service area director Bruce Thompson said.

"Some of it could be coming up from the big fire down near Hervey Bay, but there was also a fire at Elliott on Wildora Dr - an escaped burn from someone burning rubbish.

"Four rural crews went and HQ Plantations had a crew there, we got the call at 4.35pm yesterday afternoon and crews were there until 9.15pm.”

Mr Thompson said while a relatively small rubbish burn, initially affecting half a hectare, it escaped and affected about five hectares of forestry.

"It serves as a reminder to those burning rubbish to be sure to clear the area around it before burning,” he said.

Mr Thompson said, due to the smoke being thinly dispersed across the region and last night's winds, the Wildora Dr fire was likely to have contributed to what was seen this morning.

With calm conditions this morning, and the winds set to change direction at noon, the smoke should clear off later today.

There were several other fires reported across the region, including a vegetation fire at Lowmead, near Bundaberg-Lowmead Rd and John Clifford Way.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were still on scene this morning and the fire, which broke out about noon yesterday, is burning within containment lines and posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters will be monitoring and strengthening containment lines throughout the day and, with heavy smoke haze affecting nearby roads, drivers are urged to drive with caution and to conditions if travelling in the area.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors, and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, phone 000 immediately.

Topics:  bundaberg burn bushfire cane fire firefighters qfes vegetation fire wide bay

Bundaberg News Mail
Wanderlust brings group together

Wanderlust brings group together

A QUARTER of a century of travel down and the Wide Bay Wanders are just getting started.

Turtle season tickets go on sale Friday

HELLO MATE: Little Grey Box blogger Phoebe Lee diving with a turtle off Lady Musgrave Island.

Want to see the turtles?

Bundaberg students sit QCS examination

Queensland students prepare to sit the QCS test.

The test assesses common generic skills

Man says relative racked up demerit points

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

Paap pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court

Local Partners