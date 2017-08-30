Why Bundy was blanketed in smoke

ON FIRE: A fire at Elliott on Wildora Dr was an escaped burn from someone burning rubbish.

IF YOU'VE been wondering why a layer of smoke had covered the region this morning, you aren't alone.

While there is no singular smoke epicentre, the cause is likely a mixture of vegetation, bush and cane fires that have been burning in various places across the region in the last 24 hours.

"There's a little bit of a sweet smell, so some of the smoke will have been from cane fires,” Bundaberg Rural Fire Service area director Bruce Thompson said.

"Some of it could be coming up from the big fire down near Hervey Bay, but there was also a fire at Elliott on Wildora Dr - an escaped burn from someone burning rubbish.

"Four rural crews went and HQ Plantations had a crew there, we got the call at 4.35pm yesterday afternoon and crews were there until 9.15pm.”

Mr Thompson said while a relatively small rubbish burn, initially affecting half a hectare, it escaped and affected about five hectares of forestry.

"It serves as a reminder to those burning rubbish to be sure to clear the area around it before burning,” he said.

Mr Thompson said, due to the smoke being thinly dispersed across the region and last night's winds, the Wildora Dr fire was likely to have contributed to what was seen this morning.

With calm conditions this morning, and the winds set to change direction at noon, the smoke should clear off later today.

There were several other fires reported across the region, including a vegetation fire at Lowmead, near Bundaberg-Lowmead Rd and John Clifford Way.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were still on scene this morning and the fire, which broke out about noon yesterday, is burning within containment lines and posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters will be monitoring and strengthening containment lines throughout the day and, with heavy smoke haze affecting nearby roads, drivers are urged to drive with caution and to conditions if travelling in the area.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors, and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, phone 000 immediately.