Why Bundy man wants Mariah Carey to move to Moore Park

MOORE Park Beach man Herb Taylor describes himself as a "diplomat, entrepreneur, beach bum, part-time nudist".

Known for ambitious pursuits including applying to become the council's CEO and calling for nude beaches, Mr Taylor now says he has an even better idea to boost the region's economy - asking for US pop star Mariah Carey's hand in marriage.

He says the move would invigorate the region's economy as well as "heal the strained relationship between the two great continents".

"I can offer you myself as a good, loyal husband," he said, hoping Mariah would hear his calls.

"Living proof that Australia is not inhabited entirely by lunatics and convicts.

SONGBIRD: Herb Taylor is hoping that Mariah Carey will join him at Moore Park Beach. Mike Knott BUN201118MAR4

"I can offer you our magnificent Wide Bay region, a climate better than Hawaii, spacious, healthy environment and real estate at bargain prices."

Mr Taylor said their home could be his "appropriately named" 1988 Jayco Songbird caravan at Moore Park Beach.

He said with beach blocks selling for around US $100,000, it was a great opportunity.

He said Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Colin Patterson would help with Mariah's "iconic Aussie wedding dress".

"Donald Trump will be invited with all of us singing Frank Sinatra's classic 'we did it my way' followed by Waltzing Matilda," he said.

Mr Taylor says he believes Australia has lost its sense of humour and needs to return to the days when people could have a laugh.