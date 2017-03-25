Why Bundy loves Umesh

NOT long after Umesh Dayah came to Australia, he took a wrong turn that would eventually lead him to all the right places.

Having come to Bundaberg, Mr Dayah was driving with his wife and two children when he accidentally crossed a solid white line to turn into Autobarn for some much-needed motor oil.

The oversight led to a hefty fine and Mr Dayah swore he'd never go back - only he did and now he couldn't be happier.

"Now I'm working here,” he says with a smile.

The fascinating coincidence is one he shares with glee as he looks back on the last few years in customer service at the auto shop.

The NewsMail contacted Mr Dayah after many locals left praise for his helpful attitude on the NewsMail Facebook page.

"I was dumbfounded and thought 'is this happening to me?',” Mr Dayah said about the public feedback.

"I feel wonderful, my wife had tears in her eyes.”

Mr Dayah was born in South Africa before he moved to New Zealand and then to Australia where his wife started working as a pharmacy manager.

"We didn't want to do it in a hurry, if the schooling wasn't right for us then we'd say no,” he said.

But the schooling was right, and the family made Bundy their first home in the country.

"For us to move here it wasn't an easy decision to make, we left a lot behind but I like it and with today's technology we stay in touch with friends and family,” Mr Dayah said.

It was in South Africa that Mr Dayah first developed a love of retail while working in his parents' store.

He learned to speak other languages so he could communicate well with the diverse mix of customers who would come through the door.

"Mum and dad said 'speak to them in their language',” he said.

"I can speak six languages because of that.”

FRIENDLY FACE: Umesh Dayah at Autobarn Bundaberg. Crystal Jones

After the death of his father, he helped his mother transform their little shop into a chain of 16 stores.

Mr Dayah said he'd found himself working in management and volunteering with firefighters and police when he lived in New Zealand.

His latest job at Autobarn however, is one he has come to love.

"I have a lot of customers that would come to the door and they wait and even if I'm busy they'll say they'll 'wait for that gentleman,” he said.

"It makes it more pleasurable to come to work.”

Mr Dayah is no stranger to grateful feedback, with fresh fruit and vegetables often being dropped in for him, as well as some curious offers from older women wanting to know if he could be a match for their single daughters.

"I don't think my wife would like that,” he laughs.

"It's all these bits that make it fun to work.”

Mr Dayah said it was important to him that he research products and be as helpful as possible to customers.

"I offer an after-hours service I don't get paid for and I don't ask to get paid for,” he said.

If requested, Mr Dayah will go out to customers' homes and work on their cars just to make sure everything is right.

"I'm always busy,” he said.

"I love what I do.”

When asked about his philosophy on life, Mr Dayah said it all came down to humility and the fact he wouldn't swap integrity even for a million dollars.

"I could write a book on that, but just be humble,” he said.

"It's the human mind that just wants more and I want more, I want to be challenged.

"Be humble - if you give respect, that's what you get.”

Mr Dayah said he was in the process of writing a book about his life and experiences and appreciated his customers' regards.

"I just want to say that I appreciate their honesty and because they give me their feedback it means a lot,” he said.

"I just want to say thank you to them and say thank you for shopping at our store.

"I appreciate our customers, I really do.

"It's these little things you do for the community and people appreciate it.”

Autobarn Bundaberg manager Tom Parry said in his many years in retail, he'd never had so many compliments directed at one staff member.

"He's got a good rapport with customers,” he said.

"I'm proud to have him as part of our team.”