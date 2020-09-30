Why Bundy has been added as a stop on new caravanning route

The Sloways is an initiative to help the new generation of caravanners get off the fast-paced highway and on to caravan friendly routes within regional Queensland.

In response to a 40 per cent rise in caravan insurance policies issued year on year, NRMA Insurance has launched The Sloways.

The initiative aims to help the new generation of caravanners get off the fast-paced highway and on to caravan friendly routes within regional Queensland including a stop in Bundaberg.

Launching in line with the school holidays, NRMA Insurance hopes the caravan friendly routes will encourage caravanners to enjoy the journey as much as the destination.

Last year, a record-breaking 14 million caravan trips were taken by Australians - up nine per cent on 2018.

The Sloways will also offer a welcome boost for the tourism sector and regional businesses, with research showing that every $50 spent in a holiday park means another $74 is pumped into the local community.

Turia Pitt, who has been involved in regional recovery efforts since the 2020 bushfires through her #spendwiththem campaign, welcomed the new initiative.

"The Sloways from NRMA Insurance is such a positive way to champion local tourism and the great Aussie road trip after such a difficult year, particularly for small business owners in regional Australia. Caravanning is a great way for families to reconnect with each other, go at a relaxing pace and experience all that our regional communities have to offer," she said.

NRMA Insurance Road Safety Expert Chris Emerson said it was great to see a revival in caravanning.

"The increase in caravan policy sales we've seen in recent months suggests there may be a lot of new caravan drivers heading out on the road. With the usual increase in traffic over the school holidays, the aim of The Sloways initiative is to help all caravanners plan alternative routes within regional Queensland, avoiding busy highways," he said.

"Before heading out on the road, we encourage caravanners - and all motorists - to ensure they've completed all the necessary vehicle checks to ensure their safety and that of others, particularly inspecting caravan and trailer tyres for pressure and condition, especially if they haven't been used for a while."

From art trails to bakery stops, rainforest tracks and koala sanctuaries, the South Queensland route travels from the Gold Coast to Yeppoon via: Brisbane, Hazeldean, Kingaroy, Gympie, Noosa, Tin Can Bay, Woodgate Beach, Bundaberg and Rockhampton.

The Sloways initiative includes tips and guides for new and seasoned caravan drivers alike and features regional route planners and suggested itineraries, all available via NRMA.com.au/sloways.