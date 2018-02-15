Why Bundy feels like it's in a pressure cooker

HOT WEATHER: Erin Carmichael, Caitlyn Carmichael and Orianah Eldridge (front), Avery Carmichael, Lynea Carmichael and Chris Carmichael (middle), and Janet Eldridge (back) at The Basin Bargara.

THE mercury will remain high this weekend and swimming at the region's beaches will be a bit rougher than usual.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Adam Blazak warned beach-goers to take extra precaution at the weekend, with large, powerful swells expected.

"If people are hoping to head down to the water, there could be quite large swells," Mr Blazak said.

"The conditions are being caused by a cyclone, which is quite a way off the coast in New Caledonia.

"While we aren't affected by the winds, the cyclone is generating powerful swell."

Mr Blazak said the 1.5 to two-metre predicted swell, although not massive, would be fast moving.

"It is more about the speed and the fact the swell will coincide with high tide," he said.

"This can also enhance rips in the water."

The weather forecast for the rest of the week. Ashley Clark

Mr Blazak said the hot conditions would stick around for the rest of the week, although there might be a drop in humidity.

"The main difference will be a slight south-easterly change up the coast which will reduce the humidity level a bit and the mugginess should only stick around for another day or two," he said.

"We expect to see temperatures in the low 30s for Bundaberg but you don't have to venture too far inland for temps to get even higher.

"Gayndah has been reaching temperatures of 40 degrees."

Today, the temperature rose above 34 degrees in the Bundaberg region, making it the hottest February day thus far.

Mr Blazak said the hot, muggy weather was caused by a large, upper level ridge creating warm air in the upper atmosphere.

"We haven't had a southerly change move through for some time which is making the air mass quite stagnant," he said.

And while some regions have been lashed with severe storms, he said it was unlikely Bundaberg would see any major activity.

"The thunderstorms have been sticking inland and are less likely as we approach the coast," he said.