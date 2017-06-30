Why Bundy dog lovers are rejoicing

GOOD BOY: Rottweilers like Diesel will get to enjoy a new off-leash park.

DOG lovers of Bargara, rejoice: you will soon have somewhere your fur babies can roam free.

An off leash dog park is planned for the south-east corner of Mary Kinross Park, off Woongarra Scenic Drive.

Construction for the $35,000 project is set to get underway next month and is thanks to a $500,000 funding boost to Bundaberg Regional Council from the State Government's Works 4 Queensland program.

Cr Greg Barnes said the need for an off leash park was a long time coming for local residents.

"It's a big win and I've had a lot of positive feedback.

"The community have been after it a long time.

"Many years ago they wanted it on Rifle Range Beach but it was a breeding area for Siberian sea birds so we couldn't do that.

"The one established at Nielson Park ended up being a bit useless because it didn't have a fence, so people didn't really know where it was.”

The Mary Kinross off leash area will be a fully fenced, rectangular area behind a small hill, "so it won't be very visible from the road”, Cr Barnes said.

It will feature a concrete entrance with an "air lock” double gate so dogs can't easily run out.

"We're hoping we'll get a water supply through there, garbage bin for dog waste.

"There will also be a separate section for smaller dogs - in case some people don't want their chihuahua or poodle mixing with the german shepherds.

"There are plenty of trees and there will be park benches installed so you can sit in the shade and watch the mutts run around.”

The off leash area will accompany a new toilet block and sheltered barbecues for the park and will be finished by the end of November, Cr Barnes said.

Cr Barnes said he was also keen to see the results of an extended footpath network around the northern end of Bargara.

"A lot of people find it hard with mobility devices to get to shopping centre or the CBD.

"Construction on Whalley St has started already.”