Why Bundy council is looking to take control of key roads

COUNCIL CONTROLLED: The proposed demaining of Lihs St, Elliott Heads, will allow council to update the park lands without State Government consultation. contributed

BUSS and Powers Sts at Burnett Heads and Lihs St at Elliott Heads will no longer be state managed following a unanimous vote at a council meeting to de-main them.

De-maining will allow works to be completed without State Government approval.

The council's roads and drainage spokesman Bill Trevor said future expansion and projected growth at the port and Elliott Heads meant improvements would need to be made to the road network.

He said both current and proposed mineral export facilities within the port area had identified the need for upgrades to improve access for a considerable increase in heavy vehicles and general traffic generated.

"Due to the limited available road width, pavement condition and proximity to port operations, Wharf Dr, which is controlled by the Gladstone Ports Corporation Limited, is not considered suitable for the extensive upgrades required,” Cr Trevor said.

"Council, working collaboratively with GPC, has developed a design for the upgrade and realignment of Buss St and its intersection with Powers St, a state road controlled by the Department of Transport and Main Roads, to enable Buss St to be the primary heavy vehicle access route into the port development area with the western access from Powers St.”

The realignment of the Powers and Buss St intersection will see the removal of the current T intersection, which will be replaced with an offset Y junction, allowing traffic to navigate from Powers St onto Buss St on a curve without the necessity of stopping to make the right-angled turn, which is currently the case.

The council's successful funding application of $2,519,250 from the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program and GPC's commitment to match the funding will see the port's roads upgrade, to cost $5,038,500, completed on a cost-neutral basis.

In relation to the Elliott Heads foreshore redevelopment, Division 6 councillor Scott Rowleson said it was important for future works in the area that Lihs St be de-mained.

"Council might have certain plans they want to do in the local area and it's often hampered that you've got to deal with a state agency,” Cr Rowleson said.

The State Government did not oppose the proposals.